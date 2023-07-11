Busey Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Busey Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 4.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Public Storage by 40.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Public Storage by 299.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in Public Storage by 35.2% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 1,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSA stock opened at $290.91 on Tuesday. Public Storage has a one year low of $270.13 and a one year high of $357.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $288.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.45.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.04%.

PSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $334.86.

About Public Storage

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,877 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 205 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.