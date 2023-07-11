Busey Wealth Management Grows Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Busey Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,365 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $34.44 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $35.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

