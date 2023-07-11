Busey Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,820,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,466,244,000 after purchasing an additional 829,918 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,409,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $825,601,000 after purchasing an additional 19,767 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,847,000 after purchasing an additional 539,294 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $257,853,000 after purchasing an additional 31,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $239,875,000. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.31.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of TRV opened at $169.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.65 and a 12 month high of $194.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.31. The firm has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.10%.

Travelers Companies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $2,061,436.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,092,688.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $2,061,436.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,092,688.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $1,873,481.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,134 shares of company stock valued at $10,617,466 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

