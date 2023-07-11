Busey Wealth Management Has $1.40 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Busey Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.35.

PayPal Stock Performance

PayPal stock opened at $69.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.35 and a 200-day moving average of $72.20. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.95 and a 1 year high of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $77.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

