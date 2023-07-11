Busey Wealth Management Has $16.90 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Busey Wealth Management grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,813 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $16,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $88.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $126.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Wolfe Research cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Macquarie cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.82.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

