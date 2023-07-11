Busey Wealth Management Has $2.69 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Busey Wealth Management cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,606 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,794 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AT&T by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after acquiring an additional 29,769,976 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in AT&T by 85,003.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after acquiring an additional 76,746,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $1,229,499,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,536,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,515 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in AT&T by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,258,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $15.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.10 and its 200-day moving average is $17.99. The company has a market capitalization of $109.17 billion, a PE ratio of -12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $20.86.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -87.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.31.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

