Busey Wealth Management Has $415,000 Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Busey Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Aflac were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 6,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $69.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.01. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.04 and a 52 week high of $74.01.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. Aflac’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on AFL. 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,116. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,116. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 13,471 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $906,194.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,633.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,582 shares of company stock valued at $7,649,767. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.