Busey Wealth Management Increases Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,161 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,360 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in American Express by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,480 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on AXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.22.

AXP stock opened at $171.71 on Tuesday. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $182.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $127.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.21.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.24%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

