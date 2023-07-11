Busey Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Busey Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE D opened at $51.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.51. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $86.28.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.09.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

