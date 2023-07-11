Busey Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Busey Wealth Management reduced its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,118,935,000 after acquiring an additional 12,468,119 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,682,355 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,643,008,000 after acquiring an additional 411,508 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 90,089.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,575,168,000 after acquiring an additional 19,766,602 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $891,631,000. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 9,869,293 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $810,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,705 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $83.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.05. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.76 and a 1 year high of $85.22. The company has a market capitalization of $96.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.20.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

