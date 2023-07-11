Busey Wealth Management Lowers Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Busey Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $79.17 on Tuesday. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $86.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.35 and a 200-day moving average of $74.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a PE ratio of 344.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.77). Welltower had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,060.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WELL shares. Citigroup upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Raymond James downgraded Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.36.

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

