Busey Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Busey Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,508 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 310.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 43,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $1,557,173.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,982,967.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 4,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $176,467.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,543.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 43,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $1,557,173.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,982,967.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 199,957 shares of company stock valued at $7,300,425. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Federated Hermes Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of FHI opened at $33.39 on Tuesday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.30 and a 52 week high of $45.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.62.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $382.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.85 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 16.85%. Federated Hermes’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federated Hermes from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Federated Hermes from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Federated Hermes from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Federated Hermes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Federated Hermes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

