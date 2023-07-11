Busey Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Busey Wealth Management cut its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 27.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 6.3% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total transaction of $2,849,316.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,822,405.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total transaction of $2,849,316.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,822,405.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total value of $749,877.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,116.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,994,613. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.69.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $190.94 on Tuesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.15 and a 12 month high of $190.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The firm has a market cap of $57.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.58.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.33%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

