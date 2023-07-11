Busey Wealth Management Sells 135 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Busey Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,509 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 7,885 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $616,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 3,840 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 37,791 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,078 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COP stock opened at $104.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.58. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

COP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale raised ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

