Busey Wealth Management Sells 1,526 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Busey Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,762,040,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 38,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 173,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,289,885.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 3.3 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WBD shares. Wolfe Research lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial began coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.55.

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $12.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.36. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 21.51%. As a group, analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

