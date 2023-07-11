Busey Wealth Management Sells 1,526 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Busey Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,762,040,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 38,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 173,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,289,885.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 3.3 %
Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $12.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.36. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 21.51%. As a group, analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.
Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Warner Bros. Discovery
- Time Warp: Walgreens Stock Travels Back in Time to 2010
- Accolade: A Rising Personalized AI-Powered Healthcare Platform
- 3 Oil Stocks to Buy Before the Price of Crude Takes Off
- 3 Stocks that Analysts Continue to Upgrade into Earnings Season
- Meta Threads Its Way To New Heights
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.