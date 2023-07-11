Busey Wealth Management Sells 300 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Busey Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 8,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 944 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $1,673,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,948 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,821.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $1,673,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total transaction of $7,145,178.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,750.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 236,031 shares of company stock worth $20,758,702. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of EW stock opened at $91.65 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $107.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.12 and its 200-day moving average is $82.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EW has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.68.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

