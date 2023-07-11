Busey Wealth Management Sells 354 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Busey Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABC. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Stock Up 1.0 %

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total transaction of $50,000,089.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,366,388 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,978,078.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.52, for a total transaction of $1,779,790.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $43,730,565.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total transaction of $50,000,089.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,366,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,978,078.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 617,316 shares of company stock worth $108,799,290. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $192.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.11. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $135.14 and a 1 year high of $193.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 809.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

