Busey Wealth Management Sells 372 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Busey Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 122,242.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $878,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427,079 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $635,274,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,527,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP lifted its holdings in General Electric by 1,592.4% during the 4th quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,307,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 7,640.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,183,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,291 shares during the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $110.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $120.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. General Electric has a 52-week low of $46.60 and a 52-week high of $110.73.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.17%.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In related news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust purchased 35,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust purchased 35,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $6,102,006.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,383,813.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

