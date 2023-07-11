Busey Wealth Management Sells 551 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Busey Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Harbor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $274,000. Marion Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VOO opened at $403.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $307.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $408.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $391.79 and a 200 day moving average of $376.43.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

