Busey Wealth Management Sells 5,542 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Busey Wealth Management reduced its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,542 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $435,979,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $369,131,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,282,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Southern by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,616,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,876,000 after purchasing an additional 823,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Southern by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,518,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,443,000 after purchasing an additional 635,046 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total value of $357,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,741,580.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,678 shares of company stock worth $14,528,821 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SO opened at $70.14 on Tuesday. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.71. The stock has a market cap of $76.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.32%.

SO has been the topic of several recent research reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.93.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

