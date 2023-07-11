Busey Wealth Management Sells 67 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Busey Wealth Management lowered its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 37 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN stock opened at $703.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $746.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $758.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $563.82 and a 12 month high of $837.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 20.41%. Analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $760.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. VNET Group reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $888.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $857.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,127,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,127,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.88, for a total transaction of $71,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,747 shares in the company, valued at $13,439,349.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,770 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,902 in the last three months. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Stories

