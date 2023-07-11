Busey Wealth Management Sells 96 Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Busey Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 47.1% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of OIH opened at $310.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.64. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 12-month low of $195.77 and a 12-month high of $336.30.

About VanEck Oil Services ETF

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

