Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Receives $220.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $220.80.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $234.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.64. Cadence Design Systems has a 52-week low of $138.76 and a 52-week high of $242.65. The firm has a market cap of $63.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total value of $15,909,707.99. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 185,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,885,350.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total value of $15,909,707.99. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 185,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,885,350.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.82, for a total transaction of $6,294,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 808,040 shares in the company, valued at $169,542,952.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,161 shares of company stock valued at $43,079,515 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cadence Design Systems

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 70.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 83.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

