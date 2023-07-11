Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CALA opened at $0.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.41. Calithera Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $340,900.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CALA. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 36.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,853,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 496,100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 72,865 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc operates under a plan of liquidation that was approved in January 2023. Previously, the company was engaged in the clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical business. Calithera Biosciences, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

