Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 10,867,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,253,000 after purchasing an additional 49,543 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,362,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,326,000 after acquiring an additional 686,514 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,972,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,181,000 after acquiring an additional 616,973 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,798,000 after acquiring an additional 95,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,785,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,895,000 after acquiring an additional 362,071 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $121.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.58.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $109.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.22. The company has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.45. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $123.09.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by ($1.49). The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.55%.

About Capital One Financial



Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

