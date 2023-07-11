Capital One Financial Comments on EOG Resources, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for EOG Resources in a report released on Thursday, July 6th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the energy exploration company will post earnings of $2.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.38. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources’ current full-year earnings is $11.21 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $9.87 EPS.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.00 earnings per share.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.4 %

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EOG. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.76.

NYSE EOG opened at $115.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.19. The company has a market capitalization of $67.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $92.16 and a 1-year high of $150.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 10,569 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 6,360 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 20.64%.

About EOG Resources

(Get Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.