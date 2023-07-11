Capital One Financial Comments on Northern Oil and Gas, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) – Capital One Financial cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report issued on Thursday, July 6th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $6.86 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.88. The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas’ current full-year earnings is $8.35 per share.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 86.66% and a net margin of 60.39%. The company had revenue of $582.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Up 1.8 %

NOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.40.

Shares of NYSE:NOG opened at $34.99 on Monday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of $21.60 and a 12-month high of $39.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Institutional Trading of Northern Oil and Gas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 256.9% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently 9.79%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Further Reading

