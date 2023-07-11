Capital One Financial Comments on Ovintiv Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research report issued on Friday, July 7th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.12. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $7.20 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.41 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 33.45% and a return on equity of 23.98%.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OVV. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Ovintiv from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Ovintiv from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.11.

NYSE:OVV opened at $37.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.60. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $59.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.22, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ovintiv by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

