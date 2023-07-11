Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Range Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, July 6th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Range Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.01 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Range Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.38 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 41.18% and a return on equity of 45.55%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 556.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RRC. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. VNET Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Benchmark raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Range Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.29.

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $29.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $36.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.29.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Range Resources by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,067 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Range Resources by 202.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,162 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 44,930 shares during the period. Orser Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,424,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Range Resources by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 669,560 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $16,752,000 after purchasing an additional 35,076 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Range Resources news, CEO Dennis Degner sold 99,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $2,711,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 397,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,885,854.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dennis Degner sold 99,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $2,711,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 397,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,885,854.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Erin W. Mcdowell sold 36,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $997,516.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,843.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 387,044 shares of company stock valued at $10,674,385 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.76%.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

