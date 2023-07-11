Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Acquired by American National Bank

American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 410.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 888.6% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $93.72 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.95 and a 52-week high of $95.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.86, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.55.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. The business had revenue of $50.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.94%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAH. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.43.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

