Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Receives $16.09 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.09.

CCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $7.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Macquarie increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 210.9% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

NYSE CCL opened at $19.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 2.38. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.24.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 41.35% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.64) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

