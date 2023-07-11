CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Buys 2,002 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2,129.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,096 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC opened at $32.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $40.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.84.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.65.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

