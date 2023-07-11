Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Receives $39.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th.

Cathay General Bancorp Trading Up 0.6 %

CATY stock opened at $33.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.24 and a 12-month high of $47.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.50 and its 200 day moving average is $36.50.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $299.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.73 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 37.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard Sun acquired 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $213,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cathay General Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 24.8% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 102,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,943,000 after buying an additional 20,342 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 170,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

