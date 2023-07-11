CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC) Insider Max Royde Purchases 12,000 Shares of Stock

CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC – Get Free Report) insider Max Royde bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £13,920 ($17,908.14).

Max Royde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 30th, Max Royde acquired 2,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £2,320 ($2,984.69).

On Wednesday, June 28th, Max Royde acquired 12,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of £13,320 ($17,136.24).

On Friday, June 23rd, Max Royde acquired 18,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of £19,980 ($25,704.36).

On Wednesday, June 21st, Max Royde bought 50,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of £55,500 ($71,401.00).

On Friday, June 16th, Max Royde bought 72,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.51) per share, for a total transaction of £84,240 ($108,375.14).

On Friday, June 9th, Max Royde acquired 24,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £26,160 ($33,654.96).

On Friday, June 2nd, Max Royde acquired 16,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 113 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of £18,080 ($23,260.00).

On Wednesday, May 31st, Max Royde bought 30,005 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 111 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of £33,305.55 ($42,847.74).

On Friday, May 26th, Max Royde bought 10,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £100 ($128.65).

On Monday, May 22nd, Max Royde bought 12,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.47) per share, with a total value of £13,680 ($17,599.38).

CentralNic Group Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of CNIC opened at GBX 122.40 ($1.57) on Tuesday. CentralNic Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 106.50 ($1.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 160 ($2.06). The company has a market cap of £346.39 million, a PE ratio of -12,240.00 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 113.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 128.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CentralNic Group Company Profile

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.22) price target on shares of CentralNic Group in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Online Presence and Online Marketing segments. The Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online, such as reseller, registry operator, registry service provider, retail, and computer software channels, as well as strategic consultancy and related services.

