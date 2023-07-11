Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Champion Iron in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Champion Iron’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

Champion Iron Trading Up 0.2 %

Champion Iron stock opened at C$5.04 on Monday. Champion Iron has a 12-month low of C$3.99 and a 12-month high of C$7.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.52, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.03). Champion Iron had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of C$463.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$421.34 million.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

