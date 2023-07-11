Chapman Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Chapman Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,505 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 3.7% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 31.0% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $28,203,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.1% during the first quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 51,427 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.3% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 6.7% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 162,228 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,244,000 after acquiring an additional 10,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.82.

DIS opened at $88.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $126.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.85. The company has a market cap of $160.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

