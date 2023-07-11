Chevron (NYSE:CVX) PT Lowered to $170.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $180.00 to $170.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.48% from the stock’s previous close.

CVX has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.16.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $155.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.92 and a 200 day moving average of $164.34. The firm has a market cap of $294.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron has a 1 year low of $132.54 and a 1 year high of $189.68.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 104,997.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $3,058,235,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Chevron by 908.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,450,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,315,292 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 76.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,667,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,839,241,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Chevron by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,896,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,494,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

