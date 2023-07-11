Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management decreased its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Cintas were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Cintas by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 46,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in Cintas by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cintas by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 40,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,903,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $542.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $512.00 to $487.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $507.69.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $489.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $365.65 and a fifty-two week high of $497.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $477.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $456.61.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

