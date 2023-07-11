Cintas (CTAS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its 5/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.19 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of CTAS opened at $489.49 on Tuesday. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $365.65 and a fifty-two week high of $497.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $477.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $456.61. The company has a market cap of $49.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Get Cintas alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cintas

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.