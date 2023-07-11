Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 24.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 50.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 20.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Citigroup news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

NYSE:C opened at $45.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $88.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.56. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $54.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

