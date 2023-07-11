Clean Yield Group Cuts Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Clean Yield Group decreased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 56.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,277,135,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,536,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,442,000 after buying an additional 446,033 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,358,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,471,000 after acquiring an additional 74,359 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,291,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $461,079,000 after purchasing an additional 46,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,676,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,209,000 after purchasing an additional 573,596 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 351,354 shares in the company, valued at $42,935,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

ARE opened at $116.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.95. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.81 and a 1 year high of $172.65. The stock has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $700.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ARE shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $141.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.43.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.