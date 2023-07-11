Clean Yield Group Has $138,000 Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Clean Yield Group lessened its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,253 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 2.4 %

In other news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll bought 5,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.42 per share, with a total value of $146,988.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,201. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $29.79 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.14 and a 1 year high of $42.29. The firm has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of -7.76, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.03.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -50.00%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

