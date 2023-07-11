Clean Yield Group Has $58,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 350.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 549,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,515,000 after acquiring an additional 42,367 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 81,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after buying an additional 10,856 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 26,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 319.9% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 11,477 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

IHI stock opened at $55.75 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.21 and a fifty-two week high of $57.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

