Clean Yield Group Has $72,000 Position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Clean Yield Group trimmed its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BTZ. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 48,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 37,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.44. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $11.81.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0839 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.