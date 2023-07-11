Clean Yield Group Has $78,000 Position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Clean Yield Group lowered its position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Lakeland Financial Price Performance

Shares of LKFN opened at $47.82 on Tuesday. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $83.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.99 and its 200 day moving average is $61.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.14). Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $89.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Emily E. Pichon acquired 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.80 per share, for a total transaction of $48,995.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,238 shares in the company, valued at $776,176.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Emily E. Pichon purchased 1,025 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.80 per share, for a total transaction of $48,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,238 shares in the company, valued at $776,176.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian J. Smith bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,947,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LKFN shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Lakeland Financial from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lakeland Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.