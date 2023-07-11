Clean Yield Group Makes New $108,000 Investment in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schear Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 7.0% during the first quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 9.7% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 18,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 705.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 33,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,633,000 after buying an additional 29,643 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 6.7% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.50.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $170.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $187.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

