Clean Yield Group Sells 175 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Clean Yield Group lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,575 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Walmart were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 12.8% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its position in Walmart by 13.9% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 73,123 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 2.6% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 62,345 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, IRON Financial LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $907,000. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total transaction of $975,348.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,532,487.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total transaction of $975,348.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,532,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $626,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,265,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,208,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,177,843. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT opened at $154.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $417.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.06 and a 1 year high of $159.12.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMT. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

