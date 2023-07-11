Clean Yield Group Sells 2,590 Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Clean Yield Group reduced its position in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Vital Farms were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vital Farms by 35.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,019,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,174,000 after purchasing an additional 524,679 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,327,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Vital Farms by 202.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 334,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 223,900 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vital Farms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,686,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vital Farms by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 172,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VITL shares. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Friday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Vital Farms in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Vital Farms in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Vital Farms from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Vital Farms Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VITL stock opened at $11.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.79. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $18.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.87 million, a P/E ratio of 51.73 and a beta of 0.61.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $119.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.51 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 2.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vital Farms Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

