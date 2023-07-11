Clean Yield Group Takes Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of WEX by 342.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,059,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,102,000 after buying an additional 1,594,294 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter valued at $73,069,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of WEX by 181.1% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 559,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,515,000 after buying an additional 360,299 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of WEX by 561.0% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 288,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,247,000 after buying an additional 245,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of WEX by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 598,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,024,000 after buying an additional 172,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $187.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.13, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.82 and a 200-day moving average of $178.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $204.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. WEX had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The business had revenue of $612.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEX in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on WEX from $222.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on WEX from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.90.

Insider Activity at WEX

In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.79, for a total transaction of $184,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,742.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.79, for a total transaction of $184,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,742.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $165,339.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,152.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,789 shares of company stock worth $479,096. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

WEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.