Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Sold by Aquila Investment Management LLC

Aquila Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 12.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 64.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 8,916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commvault Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Commvault Systems Stock Performance

CVLT opened at $74.21 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.77. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.62, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.59. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $50.26 and a one year high of $74.21.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $203.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.13 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.55% and a negative net margin of 4.56%. On average, analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Commvault Systems

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 16,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total transaction of $1,108,054.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 479,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,216,798.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $92,837.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,342.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 16,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $1,108,054.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 479,274 shares in the company, valued at $32,216,798.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,103 shares of company stock valued at $2,732,426 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

